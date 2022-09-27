US Woman Sends Her Resume Written on a Cake to Nike; Internet Is Divided

Karly Blackburn sent an 'edible' resume to Nike.
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Karly Pavlinac Blackburn)
It's always a good idea to think outside the box and be creative, especially when you want to stand apart from the other candidates when applying for jobs. But, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn's unique idea to send her 'edible' resume on the cake has the internet divided.
Karly Pavlinac sent this edible cake to Nike's office.
Karly shared her story on Linkedin and since then, the post has gone viral. According to her post, Karly is on a job hunt and a couple of weeks back, she heard about a huge party at Nike being organised on 'Just Do It Day'. She was interested in Valiant Labs which is a startup incubator for Nike ideas.
Karly Blackburn wrote her story on LinkedIn.
As the division was not hiring at the time nor was she invited to the party, Karly decided to get creative. While brainstorming with another friend, she came up with the idea of sending her cake on the resume in order to attract attention.
Karly also shared that the woman named Denise, who helped her deliver the cake to the Nike headquarters in Oregon, told Karly that she inspired her.
While, the incident inspired some people on the internet, some found it impractical. Read here:
