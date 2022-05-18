Mame Khan Becomes the First Indian Folk Artist To Walk the Cannes Red Carpet

Originally from Jaisalmer, Mame Khan has performed in several Bollywood films, including Luck By Chance, No One Killed Jessica, and Sonchiriya, among others. Mame Khan, also known for his iconic voice, has brought an ancient musical legacy from the golden Thar Desert to the screens of Bollywood, celebrating the best of folk fusion with a 21st-century audience.

He has also appeared on Coke Studio with Amit Trivedi. His songs 'Chaudhary' and 'Badri Badariya', with Amit Trivedi have become major hits.