We Stand With You: Fans Support Team India Post Defeat to Australia in WC Final

Fans share messages of support for the Indian team despite their defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Australia took home its sixth ICC World Cup trophy after defeating India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.
Although fans were heartbroken by India's defeat at the match, several took to social media to cheer up their Men in Blue for their 'determination' and 'noteworthy' performance throughout the tournament.
One such fan wrote on X, "Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."
Have a look:
Have a look at some other reactions here:
