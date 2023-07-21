Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet

'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet

Sharing a clip, a Twitter user exclaimed, "OPPENHEIMER IS CINEMA!" while another called it 'spectacular'.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet</p></div>

Christopher Nolan's most-awaited magnum opus, Oppenheimer has finally hit the silver screens today (21 July). The film is a dramatic retelling of World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project where J. Robert Oppenheimer spent years developing and designing the first atomic bomb.

As all Nolan films do, Oppenheimer invited truckloads of pre-release hype and now that it's finally out, fan verdicts are rolling in with #Oppenheimer relentlessly trending on social media.

Sharing a clip from the film, a Twitter user exclaimed, "OPPENHEIMER IS CINEMA!!" while another found the film 'spectacular'.

Check how other netizens are reacting here:

Also ReadExplained: IMAX? Laser?? 70mm??? How and Where to Watch Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT