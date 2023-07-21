'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Christopher Nolan's most-awaited magnum opus, Oppenheimer has finally hit the silver screens today (21 July). The film is a dramatic retelling of World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project where J. Robert Oppenheimer spent years developing and designing the first atomic bomb.
As all Nolan films do, Oppenheimer invited truckloads of pre-release hype and now that it's finally out, fan verdicts are rolling in with #Oppenheimer relentlessly trending on social media.
Sharing a clip from the film, a Twitter user exclaimed, "OPPENHEIMER IS CINEMA!!" while another found the film 'spectacular'.
Check how other netizens are reacting here:
