'Oppenheimer Is Cinema': Fan Verdicts On Nolan's Film Takes Over The Internet

Christopher Nolan's most-awaited magnum opus, Oppenheimer has finally hit the silver screens today (21 July). The film is a dramatic retelling of World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project where J. Robert Oppenheimer spent years developing and designing the first atomic bomb.

As all Nolan films do, Oppenheimer invited truckloads of pre-release hype and now that it's finally out, fan verdicts are rolling in with #Oppenheimer relentlessly trending on social media.