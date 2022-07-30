Fan Sends a Creative ‘Business Proposal’ & Diljit Dosanjh Is Impressed

Fan sends a business proposition to make rotis for Diljit Dosanjh, this is how he reacted
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)
eInternet is truly a fascinatingly creative place and most days I'm just thankful for the endless entertainment it brings with it.
Recently, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, shared a hilarious video of an unique 'business proposal' shared by one of his fans, Nuvpreet Kaur. Kaur sent Diljit a video asking him to hire her as a professional roti maker since he's usually on tours and must miss home-cooked meals.
Nuvpreet Kaur, an influencer, makes a compelling argument about her skills in the video. She shared it with the caption, "Diljit Dosanjh, bae just listen to me and hire me.”
In the 2 minute video, she spoke in Punjabi and said, "Diljit, as you are busy with the tour and performing bhangra it is obvious that you will feel hungry and want some rotis." She further said, "I'll make chapaatis for you in only two minutes, dhagadh dhagadh dhain," and "I will also feed you". Kaur even added that she's beautiful too and Diljit should accept her proposition.
The internet worked its magic and the video reached Diljit! He posted the video on his account with a caption in Punjabi, "Your proposition has reached me. I will think about it. Meanwhile, I like your – dagadh dagadh dhain."
The netizens were quite impressed by the proposition and urged Diljit to hire her. Read their reactions here:
