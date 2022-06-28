Diljit Dosanjh Falls at Lilly Singh’s Mother’s Feet for a Blessing After Concert
The singer is currently touring for his 'Born To Shine' world tour.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada for his 'Born To Shine World Tour.' The actor left his fans in awe when pictures of him, falling at YouTuber Lilly Singh's mother, Malwinder Singh's feet for a blessing, surfaced the internet. Lilly and her mother had attended Diljit's concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on 25 June.
Lilly, well known by her stage name 'Superwoman,' took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from after the concert. The YouTuber thanked Diljit for hosting her entire 'aunty squad' at the concert in her post.
Lilly captioned the post, "Anything for my mama. Shoutouts to the homie @diljitdosanjh for hosting my entire aunty squad at his show last night. As soon as Diljit came off stage and saw my mom and I, he dropped down for a blessing and my mom was a SIGHT TO SEE. These moments and memories are what make the immense hustle worth it. Believe in yourselves!! I went home after the concert to sleep in my childhood bedroom and before I fell asleep, I looked up at my old vision board and smiled (and cried) at the picture of Diljit. #adaughterdidthat Full recap video coming soon!"
Earlier, the singer had shared a video on his Instagram account from his concert in Toronto, where he was addressing the audience in Punjabi. Talking about the time when he first visited Lilly's house, the singer added, "I went to Lilly Singh’s house in LA (Los Angeles), she has a three-floor bungalow there. When I reached there and parked my car, she pressed a button to open the door. I’m very happy to see that our girl…all Punjabis actually work really hard. I’m not saying this because I’m a Punjabi myself, but genuinely Punjabis are very hardworking. Lilly Singh is an inspiration and her story is an example for all of us - that whatever you want to do in life, work hard and there’s no stopping you. People find it tough to find a room in a foreign country, and she’s built a bungalow. Congratulations! I congratulated you that day and I’m congratulating you again here. Congratulations to your entire family, your mom, and everyone else. Thank you for coming here today, may you achieve greater heights."
Meanwhile, the singer recently received a lot of praises from his fans after he paid tribute to the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala in one of his concerts from the world tour. Diljit also paid tribute to the late Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.
