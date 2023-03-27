Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dialogue From Everywhere Everything All at Once Ft. Bollywood Pairs Goes Viral

Dialogue From Everywhere Everything All at Once Ft. Bollywood Pairs Goes Viral

"In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you," reads the famous dialogue.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Everything Everywhere All At Once with a Bollywood twist 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Everything Everywhere All At Once with a Bollywood twist&nbsp;</p></div>

Everything Everywhere All at Once not only blew away everyone at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging 7 awards, it has also stormed the internet with its iconic dialogue, "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say… In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you".

The heartbreaking dialogue from this movie has caught netizens' attention, and they have given their own twist to it by using their favourite on-screen pairs who did not end up together.

From Om Shanti Om's Shantipriya and Om Kapoor, to Kal Ho Naa Ho's Aman and Naina, there are countless characters that netizens would have wanted to see together.

And we couldn't agree more!

Stills from Lunchbox

Stills from Ghajini 

Aman and Naina from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Stills from Masaan

Sehmat and Iqbal Syed from Raazi

Gangubai and Afsaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Also ReadMan's Baghban WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son Is Peak Desi Dad Behaviour

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT