Man's Baghban WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son Is Peak Desi Dad Behaviour

Father roasts his son with a Baghban reference after an argument, internet is in splits.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Baghban is that one movie that has invariably impacted all Indian households.
It is the ultimate 'weapon of destruction' used by the desi parents to shut down their children in any argument or situation. The legends say, no child has found a successful counterclaim to this weapon.
Unfortunately, another desi child has been a victim of the Baghban card.
A Twitter user recently shared how after an argument, his father posted a WhatsApp status referring to Baghban. It has left the internet in splits.
The man shared a screenshot of his father's status that read, "Dhire dhire samjh me aa raha hai ki Baghban me Amit ji ne 4 beton k rahte ek bacha kyun adopt kiya tha [Now I am beginning to understand why Amit ji adopted another child even after having four sons in Baghban]."
Honestly, no one can match parents and their savage responses.
As soon as the status was posted, many desi children couldn't help but relate to the incident and shared even more hilarious responses.
