A Website Is Selling ‘Desi Charpai’ at Rs 1 Lakh & We Are Speechless

Jute charpai being sold at Etsy
(Photo Courtesy: Etsy)
Sometimes it's baffling to see how in the name of 'exotic' products, companies sell the most random things at exorbitant prices.
From Balenciaga selling ridiculously expensive garbage bags, to Gucci launching a decorative umbrella that is worth lakhs, there's now a desi charpai that costs over a lakh!
Etsy Inc., an e-commerce website for art and decor, listed the traditional Indian charpai made out of wood and jute for a whopping Rs 112,030.
A desi charpai being sold at the Etsy website for over a lakh.
What's even more absurd? Not just one charpai, but multiple products being sold at a similar price. Whoever thought that a simple old charpai could cost so much?
A vibrant colour charpai with matching stools was priced at Rs 144,281.
While one may wonder that why are companies selling such ridiculously priced products, the answer, unfortunately, is that there are people who are actually buying them and leaving good reviews!
