Drunk Passenger Urinates On Woman In Air India Flight; DGCA Seeks Report
(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In news that's giving people the creeps, an intoxicated man urinated on an elderly co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight on 26 November. Although he was able to leave the airport without any action taken against him, Air India has now placed the unruly passenger on the no-fly list.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the airline.
The inebriated man allegedly unzipped his trousers and urinated on another passenger, who's in her 70s. Since the lights were dimmed after lunch, few on board noticed him. The unruly flier allegedly didn't move after urinating and had to be asked to leave by a co-passenger.
The woman approached the crew, complaining that her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked. The airline staff reportedly provided her with a fresh set of clothes and slippers, thereby asking her to return to her seat.
The airline only took action after the woman wrote a letter, detailing the incident and sent it to the chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran.
She explained in her letter that she was first given a crew seat, since she refused to sit on her original seat, soaked in urine. In an hour, the crew allegedly requested the woman to return to her seat, after disinfecting it and covering it in sheets. The woman remained assertive throughout, refusing to take her seat since it still reeked of urine.
Eventually, she was seated in a different crew seat where she spent the rest of the flight. The woman alleged that despite several business class seats being vacant, she was not given another cabin seat.
