All We Know About The Mid-Air Clash Between An IndiGo Crew And A Rude Passenger

IndiGo Airlines is making headlines, in light of a recent viral video showing an altercation between an unruly passenger and a flight attendant. Posted on 21 December, the clip has since garnered 11.9K likes and 1,846 retweets.

But, what exactly happened? Upon receiving the standard airline meal, a passenger - travelling to Delhi from Istanbul - caused a ruckus over his disappointment with the meal provided to him. His insulting behavior caused one of the crew members to break down into tears. That's when the attendant in the video, a crew lead, intervened.

The clip shows the air hostess being assertive throughout, defending her crewmates until the passenger calls her a 'servant'. Tensions rise as the flight attendant can be heard screaming, "I'm an employee, I'm not your servant."