NGO Starts Clothes Donation Drive For Ranveer Singh After His Nude Photoshoot

What do you think about this unique protest?
Jhalak Jain
Social Buzz
Published:

Clothes donation drive for Ranveer Singh after his controversial nude photoshoot. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh, who has always been in the news for his bizarre outfits is being trolled and threatened for his latest photoshoot where he posed nude. Several controversies have erupted since his interview came out, and even an FIR has been registered in Mumbai for allegedly "hurting the sentiments of women".

Neki Ki Diwar, an NGO in Indore is running a clothes donation drive for the actor and calling him 'mental waste'. The video is going viral on the internet.

In the viral video, one can see people donating clothes in a donation box with Ranveer's picture along with a caption in Hindi,"My Indore has decided to remove mental waste from the country."

What do you think of this protest?

