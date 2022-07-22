Ranveer Singh's Latest Nude Photoshoot Has Twitter Buzzing With Memes

Ranveer Singh for Paper Magazine.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot with Paper Magazine has caught everyone’s attention specifically because of his daring nude photos in it. In the interview with the magazine, where he is dubbed the “Last Bollywood Superstar,” Singh even said, “I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t.” And that’s exactly what he did!
Check out the pictures here:
We are all aware that desi Twitter can make memes out of literally anything, and this photoshoot was definitely a gold mine. Here are some of the best memes:
Which one was your favourite?