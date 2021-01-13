Netizens Are Loving This Dog That Blesses Devotees at Maha Temple

In a video that is stealing the hearts of people online, a stray dog can be seen blessing devotees outside the Siddhivinayak Temple at Siddhatek in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Posted by Arun Limadia on Facebook, this video shows how the dog is sitting on the stone steps outside the temple and is occasionally shaking hands with devotees and also blessing them when they exit. The video now has over 16,000 likes and 1,200 comments, more and more people are sharing it by the second.