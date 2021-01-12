Pak Singer Releases Song 'Kisana' After Being Inspired by Farmers

The ongoing farmer protests in India are making headlines across the world, including Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani singer released an anthem inspired by the protests and dedicated to the farmers in India.

Singer Jawad Ahmad took to social media to share a song titled 'Kisana' on YouTube. As of 12 January, the video has more than 23,000 views. The description reads, "KISANA is a revolutionary song for peasants of the world, to inspire and motivate them to struggle for their rights. It is a dedication by Jawad Ahmad to all the global peasant movements."

Listen to the song here: