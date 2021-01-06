We Are Tired: TN Doc’s Letter to Govt Gains Support From Netizens

Aravinth Srinivas, a resident doctor from Tamil Nadu, has written an open letter to the Tamil Nadu government and actor Vijay, in which he criticizes the recent decision of the government to open theatres with 100% theatre occupancy.

The decision came after actor Vijay met the Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and urged him to open theatres to their full capacity to support his latest release ‘Master.

Calling the decision a ‘homicide’, Srinivas writes, “This is a blatant barter system, trading lives for money”. He emphasizes the struggles that frontline and healthcare workers have gone through, and how a step like this invalidates their efforts.