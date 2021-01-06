Cricketer VVS Laxman Lauds Karnataka Farmer’s Unique Water Mill

Recently, former Indian cricket player VVS Laxman took to social media to share the story of a farmer in rural Karnataka who has designed a water mill from scratch. Siddappa constructed the water mill using just Rs 5,000. The water mill operates using water from the canal near his house and generates 150 watts of power every time water flows through the canal.

Sharing the story, VVS Laxman wrote, "Incredible- A farmer from rural Karnataka, Siddappa has designed a water mill to generate electricity and operates it in the canal near his house. He spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal."