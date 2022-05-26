Video of 10-Year-Old Disabled Girl Hopping to School Goes Viral, Netizens React

Both Seema's parents are uneducated, and her father works as a labourer in another state. After Seema's foot got caught under a tractor, it had to be removed to save her life. Since then, she uses crutches to walk around. Seema's disability has not deterred her from pursuing her passion for education. She not only walks 500 metres to school every day, but she also teaches other girls in the village. Seema also encourages others to get an education.

While Seema's courage is aweworthy, it is important to realize that this is something thousands of rural children go through on a daily basis. According to a report by the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2021, only 9 percent children in India take the school bus. As much as 48 percent students go to school by foot, and the rest travel by private vehicles such as cars, cycles, or two-wheelers.