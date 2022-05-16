80% Delhi Illegal, Will You Demolish All?: Kejriwal Breaks Silence on MCD Drives
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke silence on the anti-encroachment drives in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 16 May, broke silence on the anti-encroachment drives that are being conducted in the national capital and said that the BJP's MCD plans to carry out the biggest destruction of independent India.
"The way BJP is destroying people's houses and shops in Delhi, it is not right. Bulldozers can run on the shops or houses of 63 lakh people. This will be the biggest destruction of independent India," he said, adding that the BJP plans to demolish all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.
"More than 80 percent of Delhi can be considered built on encroached land. Will 80 percent of Delhi be destroyed? And the manner in which these anti-encroachment drives are being conducted - no papers, no one is being given a chance... they just reach a colony with a bulldozer and start demolishing anyone's home or shop."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
