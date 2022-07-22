Dhanush Donning Veshti Sattai for 'The Gray Man' Premiere Impresses Netizens

Dhanush's Hollywood debut The Gray Man directed by Joe and Anthony Russo has released on Netflix today. While the Marvel movie has till now received a mixed response from the audience, Dhanush's look at the exclusive movie premiere in Mumbai sure has impressed the netizens.

For this special occasion, Dhanush dressed up in a traditional South Indian attire called Veshti Sattai and welcomed the Russo brothers with a Vanakkam gesture.