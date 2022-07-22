Dhanush Donning Veshti Sattai for 'The Gray Man' Premiere Impresses Netizens

Dhanush wore a traditional Veshti Sattai at the Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Dhanush's Hollywood debut The Gray Man directed by Joe and Anthony Russo has released on Netflix today. While the Marvel movie has till now received a mixed response from the audience, Dhanush's look at the exclusive movie premiere in Mumbai sure has impressed the netizens.
For this special occasion, Dhanush dressed up in a traditional South Indian attire called Veshti Sattai and welcomed the Russo brothers with a Vanakkam gesture.
The Mumbai premiere was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including directors Vishal Bharadwaj and Aanand L. Rai, actor Vicky Kaushal, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor.
Fans have been going gaga over Dhanush's traditional look and have appreciated his outfit choice.
