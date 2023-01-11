Desi Twitter Celebrates RRR Winning Best Original Song At The Golden Globes

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period action film, RRR is yet again making headlines. This time, for making history by bagging the 'Best Original Song' award at the 80th Golden Globes (2023) for their track, Naatu Naatu.

Presented by Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega, Naatu Naatu won the award after beating nominees like Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Carolina by Taylor Swift for Where The Crawdads Sing, the Top Gun song 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga, and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther.

Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, this marks the first time an Indian song has been awarded this title.