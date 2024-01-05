Desi Superman? Netizens Think Aamir's Son Junaid Looks a Lot Like Henry Cavill

Junaid is Aamir's first son with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. According to reports, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut and is already shooting for a movie titled Maharaja.

Junaid will reportedly play the role of a Laywer in the film, which will be helmed by filmmaker Sidharth P Malhotra, known for Hitchki, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and others.