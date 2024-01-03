Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir & Kiran Receive Nita & Mukesh Ambani

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir & Kiran Receive Nita & Mukesh Ambani

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is taking place on 3 January.
Aamir & Kiran Receive Nita & Mukesh Ambani. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fiancé Nupur Shikhare, on Wednesday, 3 January. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and many others were present for the wedding.

Aamir and Kiran also received Mukesh and Nita Ambani as the arrived at the wedding venue.

Aamir Khan wore a simple kurta set. 

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were seen arriving together.  

Ira Khan is tying the knot with Nupur Shikhare. 

