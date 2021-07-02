Desi Mom Who Trolled 35k Gucci Belt Is Now Giving It an Indian Twist

Anita Gupta, mother of Chabi Gupta wearing the "DPS belt" with a saree.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@yourregularmom)
Desi moms are the sweetest, and there's no denying it. Remember Anita Gupta, a desi mom who roasted her daughter for buying a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt that looked so much like a school belt?
It all started when creator Chabi Gupta bought an expensive Gucci belt fro Rs 35,000. When her mother, Anita, learnt how much the belt cost, she couldn't keep her thoughts to herself. While scolding her daughter and making fun of her, she said that the belt looked like a DPS school belt.
Chabi took a video of her mother while she was saying all this, and uploaded it on Instagram. It didn't take long for this hilarious yet adorable video to go viral on Instagram.
Here's the original video:
Now that netizens loved the video so much, Anita Gupta decided to give the belt an Indian twist. In newly uploaded pictures, she is seen wearing the belt with a saree, making a true fashion statement.
The picture, uploaded by Chavi, is captioned, "1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom"
What a style statement this is! We are loving this desi mom's new look, and the way she has tweaked this Gucci belt to look so good!
Published: 02 Jul 2021,05:01 PM IST