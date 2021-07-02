Desi Mom Who Trolled 35k Gucci Belt Is Now Giving It an Indian Twist

In a viral video, Anita Gupta had first said that the Rs 35,000 Gucci belt looked like a school belt.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Updated:

Anita Gupta, mother of Chabi Gupta wearing the "DPS belt" with a saree.

|

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@yourregularmom)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anita Gupta, mother of Chabi Gupta wearing the "DPS belt" with a saree.</p></div>

Desi moms are the sweetest, and there's no denying it. Remember Anita Gupta, a desi mom who roasted her daughter for buying a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt that looked so much like a school belt?

It all started when creator Chabi Gupta bought an expensive Gucci belt fro Rs 35,000. When her mother, Anita, learnt how much the belt cost, she couldn't keep her thoughts to herself. While scolding her daughter and making fun of her, she said that the belt looked like a DPS school belt.

Chabi took a video of her mother while she was saying all this, and uploaded it on Instagram. It didn't take long for this hilarious yet adorable video to go viral on Instagram.

Also ReadDesi Mom Says 35k Gucci Belt Looks Like School Belt in Viral Video

Here's the original video:

Now that netizens loved the video so much, Anita Gupta decided to give the belt an Indian twist. In newly uploaded pictures, she is seen wearing the belt with a saree, making a true fashion statement.

The picture, uploaded by Chavi, is captioned, "1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom"

What a style statement this is! We are loving this desi mom's new look, and the way she has tweaked this Gucci belt to look so good!

Also ReadMan Who Went Viral For Playing Old Hindi Songs Gets Surprise From Kolkata Police

Published: 02 Jul 2021,05:01 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT