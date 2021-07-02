Man Who Went Viral For Playing Old Hindi Songs Gets Surprise From Kolkata Police

Looks like Twitter isn't the only place where Mali's talents have been recognised and appreciated. The Kolkata Police is equally impressed, and decided to show their amazement through a very special gesture.

Through the Community Policing Wing, the Kolkata Police has gifted Mali a brand new violin, to help him financially support himself. A tweet from the official Twitter handle shows a picture of Mali with a violin and a police officer. It reads, "Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician.Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin."

