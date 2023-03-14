"Passenger Bane, Pareshaani Nahi": Delhi Metro Puts a Ban on Making Reels

Delhi metro bans making reels and dance videos in the premises.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
If you're a content creator and live in Delhi, the metro might have been one of your favourite subjects to capture, but not for long, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recently put a ban on creating reels and dance videos inside the metro premises.
The DMRC handle put out a tweet informing commuters about the ban. They wrote, "Be a traveller in the metro, not trouble."
In the advisory, DMRC reiterated the ban and wrote, "Filming reels, dancing videos, or any other activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers are strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro."
The ban is imposed because, more often than not, people take advantage of any opportunity to create content for social media and gain views on their videos, even if it causes inconvenience to others or, worse, puts them in danger.
