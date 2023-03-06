In Photos: At Hyderabad Metro, Women Are in the Driver's Seat

Women are flying planes, riding trains, and climbing mountains – but questions of 'can she really do it?', 'does she have what it takes?' follow them around every day – even today.

But the women loco pilots at Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) have no time for such questions. From being responsible for the safety of thousands of passengers every day to juggling work and family, they are always on the go.

HMR has at least 80 women loco pilots and a higher number of women technical staff. This Women's Day, The Quint spoke to some of them about what it is like to be in a male-dominated profession.