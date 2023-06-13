Delhi Man Gets Drunk Forgets His Car, Wallet, Phone and Laptop With a Stranger

Delhi man gets drunk and forgets his car with a stranger
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
In a bizarre incident, Amit Prakash, a 30-year-old Delhi resident lost his car, laptop, mobile and cash worth Rs 18,000 after getting heavily drunk with a stranger in Gurgaon.
The accussed asked Amit to get off the car at Subhash Chowk in Gurugram and drove away, while the latter took an auto to Huda City Centre metro station and took a metro back to his home. It was only the next day that Amit realised what had happened, and filed a complaint at the police station in Sector 65, Gurugram.
According to Amit's complaint, on Friday, 9 June, he drove to a BYOB kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine shop on Golf Course Road after work. He mistakenly paid Rs 20,000 instead of 2,000 for an alcohol bottle, so the shop owner returned Rs 18,000 in cash. Amit then went to his car, and started drinking again. He was then approached by a stranger, asking if he could get a drink, and Amit obliged.
The duo started drinking together, and after a while they drove to Subhash Chowk, where the stranger asked Amit to get off. In his inebriated state, Amit 'forgot' that it was his own car and got down to take a metro.
On Sunday, a case was filed under Section 379 (stealing) of the IPC act. As of now, the police has managed to recover Amit's car and other belonging except the wad of cash and the investigation is ongoing.
According to Subhash Boken, the police spokesperson, "No arrest has been made as of now as the car has been recovered. The complainant has also not been able to recall the sequence of events. We are looking into the matter,".
(With inputs from Indian Express and Mint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)