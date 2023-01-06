Sona Mohapatra, Others Call Out Cop Who Stopped Delhi Busker's Performance

Anshul Riaji is a popular street performer in Delhi
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @anshulriaji)
Delhi is known to be one of the cultural hubs of the country and often one can see buskers and artistes performing on the streets, which not only adds to the aesthetics of the city, but is appreciated by most people.
However, a disappointing incident from Delhi's Connaught Place has surfaced on the internet. A few days ago, Anshul Riaji, a street performer who goes by the name of Fakira, was stopped from performing by a Delhi cop.
Anshul Riaji, who is a regular performer, shared the video on his instagram account questioning the actions of the police and urging that busking be made legal in India.
The video from the incident has gone viral on the internet and many netizens, including celebrities like Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Sona Mohapatra have come in support of the artist.
Many people have criticised the actions of the police describing them as unnecessary. Some have even pointed out that street artists make the city more joyful and wholesome, and if anything they should receive more support from the authorities. Check out the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)