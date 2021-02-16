Letterman Called Out As Old Interview With Lindsay Lohan Surfaces

In February 2021, The New York Times aired their new documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’. Apart from recounting her personal and professional setbacks, the documentary also gave an insight into the manner in which Spears was vilified by the media throughout her career.
Shortly after the documentary released, a 2013 interview of David Letterman surfaced on social media. The talk-show host's interview with actor Lindsey Lohan has drawn an intense criticism for being insensitive and rude.
In the video that was shared on Twitter, Letterman can be seen probing Lohan with personal questions about her rehab and lifestyle, even though she was visibly uncomfortable.
Lohan had gone to the show to promote an upcoming show, but she was subjected to a range of questions “What are they rehab-ing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?” The audience can also be heard laughing.
Lohan tried to politely bring the conversation back to her movie, and also once addressed his questions about rehab by saying that it serves as an “opportunity to focus on what I love in life,” but Letterman did not budge.
Many people, including celebrities, took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment at Letterman's behaviour.
Some users tried to defend Letterman, saying that the clip had been edited in a way that it removed the context of the conversation.
But a majority countered such claims by talking about the decency that Letterman should have displayed before picking at Lohan’s most sensitive area.
Here's what some said:
Questions regarding the lack of such a backlash in 2013 were also raised by many Twitter users, but the retrospection has been happening after the Britney Spears released.
Owning up to his mistake, Justin Timberlake also apologised to Spears for making a lewd comment about her in a talk show. In an Instagram post, he pledged to “take accountability” and “do better,” bringing scrutiny to moments which had been ignored in the past.
