Watch: Deepika Padukone Grooves in Style With Her 'Alter Egos'

Deepika Padukone has been actively documenting her life on Instagram during the lockdown.
Shubhangi Derhgawen
Social Buzz
Published:

Deepika Padukone shares a video with her ‘alter egos’

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Giving a new spin to her Instagram, actor Deepika Padukone has picked up a new style! Sharing her first reel video on Instagram, Deepika can be seen grooving to an upbeat song. She is doing so effortlessly, wearing a funky clothes neon crop-jacket over a pink tube-top. We can also see Deepika's 'alter'egos' in the video.

Check out the video here:

The comment section saw a bunch of people loving Deepika's vibe. Padukone’s husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh commented with a bunch of laughing emojis. Even actor Varun Dhawan replied to the video.

Fans have also been impressed with the video.

Check out some reactions here:

Also ReadUP Police Joins the #Pawrihorahihai Trend With Hilarious Meme

Deepika Padukone is currently working on a movie with Shahrukh Khan called ‘Pathan’ and one with Hrithik Roshan called ‘Fighter’.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT