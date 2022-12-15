Netizens Are in Awe of This Daughter Who Got Her 50-Year-Old Mother Remarried

Deb lost her father at a very young age, and her mother, Moushumi, who was only 25 at the time, raised Deb as a single parent. Moushumi moved to her mother's place and started working as a teacher to support Deb.

The mother-daughter duo share a beautiful bond and while Moushumi was happy being a single mother, Deb wanted her mother to have the love she rightfully deserved. After many years, Deb succeeded in convincing Moushumi to leave her apprehensions behind and give herself a second chance at love.