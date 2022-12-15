Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Young Girl Taking Care Of Visually Impaired Parents

In news of what's melting netizens' hearts, an Instagram user posted a clip of a school uniform-clad young girl taking care of her visually impaired parents at a street food stall in Mumbai. With the video garnering over 795,316 likes and 4,692 comments, it's safe to say that the heartwarming clip has gone viral.

Instagram user, @mith_mumbaikar shared the video with the caption, "I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Everyday I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid,Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes."