Customer Orders iPhone 12 Worth Rs 53,000, Gets Soap Bars Instead

A customer received bars of soap instead of iPhone 12.
Online shopping can be tricky, however, one particular customer experienced this quite literally when he ordered an iPhone 12 from Flipkart worth Rs 53,000, and ended up getting only a Rs 5 bar of soap instead.
The e-commerce giant had its Big Billion Days sale going on, and so, Simranpal Singh, a customer, placed the order thinking it was a great deal. But when the package arrived, he was shocked to find two bars of Nirma soap in it instead of his phone. A recording of the same has been uploaded on YouTube.
It took him several attempts to get customer service to admit their mistake, but they finally initiated a refund and gave Simranpal his money back. At first, they denied that the product had been delivered since it showed 'Out for delivery' in their system. "However, the behaviour of the logistics team troubled me more, as they called me again to get the OTP or Mobile Number after 'failed' delivery. It raised alarm and suspicion, which further led to 2-3 hours full of stress," he wrote in the video's description.
It was only after repeated persuasion that Simranpal could make them understand the situation.
