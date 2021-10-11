Thief Leaves Angry Note After Not Finding Enough Money To Steal at SDM’s Home

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items have been stolen. The SDM got to know about the burglary when he returned back home on Saturday after 15 days. According to police sources, the thief apparently used the SDM's notepad and pen to write the hand-written note, PTI reported.

Reportedly, many top district police officials live in the area where the burglary took place.

The police have registered an official FIR against unidentified persons and will conduct an investigation into the matter.

2021 is a disappointing year for thieves too!