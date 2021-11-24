Confusion Around Possible Crypto Ban Triggers Memes on Twitter

A bill proposed in the Lok Sabha late yesterday talked about a ban on cryptocurrency trading, sending a wave of shock across investors who had a lot riding on this digital currency. Several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereal saw a huge plunge in their values with a fall of about 15 and 17 percent respectively.

However, with reports coming in of a possible regulation and not a blanket ban, it looks like there is some hope left for crypto investors in the country.