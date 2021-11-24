Prices Crash as Centre To Move Bill Prohibiting All Private Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency prices crashed on Tuesday evening, 23 November, following news that the Union government is slated to move a bill in the winter session of the Parliament that seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. The winter session starts on 29 November.

According to NDTV, Bitcoin fell over 17 percent, Ethereum fell by nearly 15 percent, while Tether was down by almost 18 percent.

The bill seeks to make “a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency to be issued by RBI.”