Watch: COVID Patients Dance to Celebrate Bride's Nikah Ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down. Social distancing and covering our faces with a mask has become a normal. And socialising now is mostly limited to video calls. Despite the challenges, it's heartwarming to see the enthusiasm of people amidst a global health crisis.

Recently, a video of people dancing around a bride in a COVID care centre has gone viral. The video is from Ernakulam, Kerala. Unfortunately, the bride's wedding plans came to a halt when she contracted the novel coronavirus. Her family then had to make a choice - whether to postpone the nikah ceremony or not.

The family chose not to dampen the spirit and conduct the ceremony on a video call. To cheer her up, fellow patients at the centre broke into a celebratory dance.

Take a look: