We Could All Use This Automatic Pani Puri Machine In Our Lives

Courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic, life changed overnight. However, in the process of slowly going back to life and adjusting to the new normal, there are many innovating and coming up with jugaadu ways.

Recently, a video of a pani puri seller and his automatic vending machine went viral. In the video, the seller hands over a plate of puris to his customer, who can then pour the other ingridients as per their choice with the help of the automatic machine. From 'khatta meetha' to 'dhaniya pudhina,' the stall has plenty of flavours. The board of the stall reads, "Automatic Pani Puri Machine." The video was shared by @AwanishSharan. In the background, you can also hear the pani puri seller giving proper instructions to his customer.

The caption reads, "Automatic Panipuri with Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad"