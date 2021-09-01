Couple Sends $240 Invoice to Guests Who Skipped Their Wedding, Post Goes Viral

A viral post on Twitter shows that the couple, presumably Debra and Doug, have charged one of their guests $240 for the reception dinner that they missed out on. The invoice also explains, "This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn't call or give us proper notice that you wouldn't be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seats in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know what method of payment works for you. Thank you!"

