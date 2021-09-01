Couple Sends $240 Invoice to Guests Who Skipped Their Wedding, Post Goes Viral

Representational Image. Jamaican couple sends invoice to guests for skipping out on wedding.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
If you think only Indian weddings are expensive, then you're in for a surprise. This couple from Jamaica was done with their guests RSVP-ing for their wedding and then ending up as a no-show. As if it's cheap to arrange for people's food! In retaliation, they decided to send an invoice to the guests whose food the couple still had to pay for, despite them not showing up.
A viral post on Twitter shows that the couple, presumably Debra and Doug, have charged one of their guests $240 for the reception dinner that they missed out on. The invoice also explains, "This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn't call or give us proper notice that you wouldn't be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seats in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know what method of payment works for you. Thank you!"
Check it out here:
This unusual invoice has earned a lot of laughs from people online. Many have also come in support of the couple and said that it really is very expensive to have a wedding and it's just basic courtesy to inform the couple ahead in time if you are not going to attend. Others have called this way of getting money petty.
