Chandigarh Lake Club Wants to ‘Smell Test’ Its Members, and Twitter Is Confused

The notice said that these guidances have come as a result of "members not following proper decorum in the premises".

The notice also mentioned that members would have to get their undergarments approved from management and that they could only wear those undergarments at the club after they receive an approval in stamping.

Members wearing shorts were also instructed to shave their legs to "preserve the decorum and avoid unnecessary attention".

Moreover, only a list of pre-approved bad words are allowed to be spoken. Members are required to access the list from management. Not only that, they were explicitly told to wash their socks everyday to prevent smelling, failing which, they would be subject to fines.

The four-point notice was shared on Twitter by journalist Arshdeep Sandhu on Twitter, and has now been deleted. Here is a picture of the notice: