Watch: This Recipe of 'Chai Latte' Has Got Desi Twitter Raging

Recently, the official Twitter account of WebMD shared a recipe video on how to make 'Homemade Chai Latte' and desi Twitter got quite offended.

If you're wondering why, let us tell you..

According to the video, to make a "homemade chai latte", one needs 3 tea bags, cardamom pods, cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, ginger, coconut milk and.. maple syrup. A combination of ingridients that are definitely not used while making chai in a desi household.

One user called it "chai curry", another said the recipe was similar to that of chole.

Take a look at the video here: