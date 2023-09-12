BTS' RM Writes Heartfelt Letter To His Fans on His 29th Birthday; ARMY Reacts

BTS member RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, celebrated his 29th birthday on 12 September, with a touching letter to his fans on Weverse.

In the heartfelt note, RM expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey. He acknowledged the support of BTS ARMY, revealing how they helped him during challenging times in the industry.

RM's letter, translated by @BTStranslation_ on X (formerly Twitter), conveyed his feelings of happiness and blessedness.