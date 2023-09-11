'Layover' Review: V's Solo Album Is A Comforting Limbo Of Nostalgia And Yearning

In the pulsating world of K-pop, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS, emerges from the shadows with his debut solo album, Layover. As the final member to embark on a solo musical journey following the band's hiatus in 2022, V takes a refreshing detour from the genre of Korean pop, embracing the lush realms of K-R&B and jazz.

The result is a brief yet captivating six-track journey that wraps you in a cozy embrace, akin to a warm, weighted blanket on a cold, rainy morning.