'BTS Is Back' Trends On Twitter Amid Hiatus As Fans Await New Single, 'Take Two'

The global BTS fandom is in full celebration mode as the K-pop sensation prepares to release their highly anticipated new single. On 31 May, BIGHIT Music announced that BTS will be dropping a song titled 'Take Two' to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary.

The agency revealed that all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have participated in the making of the track.

In a statement posted on Weverse, BIGHIT Music expressed their gratitude to ARMY, the devoted BTS fanbase, for their unwavering support throughout the past decade.

The agency stated, "The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."