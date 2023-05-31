'BTS Is Back' Trends On Twitter Amid Hiatus As Fans Await New Single, 'Take Two'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The global BTS fandom is in full celebration mode as the K-pop sensation prepares to release their highly anticipated new single. On 31 May, BIGHIT Music announced that BTS will be dropping a song titled 'Take Two' to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary.
The agency revealed that all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have participated in the making of the track.
In a statement posted on Weverse, BIGHIT Music expressed their gratitude to ARMY, the devoted BTS fanbase, for their unwavering support throughout the past decade.
The agency stated, "The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."
The album art and single announcement shared by BIGHIT Music
Fans can mark their calendars for 9 June, as 'Take Two' will be released at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 am IST). The announcement of the new single comes hot on the heels of BTS revealing their plans for FESTA 2023. Through a board game-inspired roadmap, the group teased surprises and gifts for fans, spanning from May 31 to June 17.
Excitement is running high among the ARMY as they took to Twitter to express their anticipation and kickstart the countdown to the anniversary date.
With hashtags like 'BTS Is Back' and 'BTS Comeback' trending on the platform, the fandom is abuzz with anticipation for the group's upcoming musical gift.
Check out few of their excited reactions here:
With two of the septet's eldest members (Kim Seokjin and Jung Ho-seok) engaged in their mandatory miliary enlistment and the others caught up with their solo career trajectories, BTS is on hiatus, as a group, indefinitely.