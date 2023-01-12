Two Missing Pakistani Teens Found In Lahore; Ran Away To Meet BTS
In news that netizens are hilariously relating to, two Pakistani girls who went missing last week were found in Lahore - 750 miles away from their home. According to a report by CNN, Karachi police found that the teenagers had run away to meet the South Korean septet and world's biggest boy band, BTS.
The two girls, aged 13 and 14, went missing on Saturday (7 January) from Korangi, Karachi. In a video statement, Abraiz Ali Abbasi, a senior police superintendent confirmed that while searching their residences, the police found a diary detailing their plans to meet BTS.
From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed.ABRAIZ ALI ABBASI
The superintendent added, “We started tracking them aggressively and found out they were in custody of the police in the city of Lahore where they had traveled by train.” He also mentioned that arrangements have been made in coordination with police in Lahore for the teens to be taken back home to Karachi.
As soon as this news started making headlines, fans of BTS - popularly called ARMY - started reacting with hilarious jokes, memes and comments. Check some of them out here:
The K-Pop band is currently on a hiatus, with its oldest member - Jin beginning his mandatory military service in December. BTS is set to reconvene in 2025, after all the members complete their enlistments. Meanwhile, the other members, RM, Suga, Jope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are focusing on their solo careers.
