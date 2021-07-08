Watch: Bride Dons a Unique Wedding Accessory- Golgappas!

Akshaya, the bride, is seen wearing golgappas with the rest of her marriage attire.
We might have seen people do the craziest things for their weddings, some might be lavish, others might be creative, and some are just plain bizarre. In a new video that has gone viral, a bride is seen wearing a crown or veil made up of golgappas, along with a necklace too.

Akshaya, who got married earlier in June, is seen in this unique attire in a video uploaded by her makeup artist on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wearing these ornaments along with her actual ornaments. She has also dressed up in full makeup and a complete wedding attire. Check it out here:

Honestly, golgappas are true love! What did you think of her attire?

