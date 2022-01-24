Bride’s Flexibility During Garland Exchange Reminds Netizens of ‘The Matrix’
Tushita is going viral online as the "Matrix Dulhan".
We've all seen hilarious wedding videos where the bride and groom poke fun at each other, be it through their quirky speeches or just by having some fun with the rituals. In a similar incident, a bride, Tushita, was seen bending backwards skillfully while exchanging garlands with the groom, Mayank.
The video that is now going viral was uploaded on Instagram by the couple's joint account, @krazytogether. The video was captioned, "Groom: Now this is forever moment
Bride: Ahaan, not so easy to get me dude 😎"
Check it out here:
It reminded netizens of a scene from The Matrix where Keanu Reeves dodges a bullet by bending backwards in a similar manner. While most users thought of that scene, you know what other scene comes to mind? Shah Rukh Khan from Main Hoon Na when he is dodging Satish Shah's spit!
Most can't even walk properly in their heavy bridal lehengas, and Tushita's skill of bending like this has certainly impressed netizens. Here are some reactions to the video:
How we wish we had half the flexibility of this bride!
