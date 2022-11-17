Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brahmastra's OTT Version Reveals Deepika Padukone In Key Role; Stuns Internet

Brahmastra's OTT Version Reveals Deepika Padukone In Key Role; Stuns Internet

Fans were surprised to find Deepika Padukone playing Amrita, Shiva's mother in the OTT version of Brahmastra Part 1.
Brahmastra's OTT Version Reveals Deepika Padukone In Key Role; Stuns Internet

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

After Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra released to grand reception on 9 September, fans were quick to speculate about the actors playing Amrita and Dev, Shiva's (played by Ranbir Kapoor) parents. With the Ranbir-Alia Bhatt-starrer marking its OTT debut on 4 November, some of the theories were put to rest. How, you ask?

Unlike the version of the film running in theatres, Amrita's face is clearly visible in the cut streaming on Hotstar; and taking on the role of Shiva's mother is...(cue drumrolls)...Deepika Padukone!

As soon as fans caught a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar, they took to social media to deliberate whether the scene in question was there in the theatrical release or was it a new addition. While there has been no confirmation from the cast and crew of Brahmastra Part I: Shiva yet, netizens were quick to point out that this confirms Padukone's participation in the next instalments of the trilogy, especially Brahmastra Part II: Dev.

While this triggered even more buzz about the actor playing Shiva's father, netizens had a plethora of reactions to Deepika playing Ranbir's mother. Check them out here:

