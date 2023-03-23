Pics: Bomman & Bellie Attend the First Press Event for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Bomman and Bellie attend the first press show for The Elephant Whisperers.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bomman and Bellie, The Elephant Whisperers from Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves' Oscar-winning documentary film, attended their first press show in Mumbai on Thursday, 23 March. The adorable couple arrived with Oscars in their hands and also addressed the media present at the event.
Producer Monga and director Gonsalves were spotted cheering for Bomman and Bellie as they arrived at the venue. Here are some pictures from the event:
Bomman and Bellie pose with their Oscars.
Bomman and Bellie arrived with trophies in their hands.
Bomman and Bellie pose with Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves.
Bomman and Bellie pose with the team of The Elephant Whisperers.
Bomman and Bellie interact with the media at the first press show for The Elephant Whisperers.
Bomman and Bellie share an emotional moment at the The Elephant Whisperers' press show.
